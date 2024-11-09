Ukrainian drones hit over 52,000 Russian targets in October – Ukraine's commander-in-chief

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, has reported that over 52,000 Russian targets were destroyed or damaged as a result of combat missions conducted by Ukrainian forces using drones in October 2024.

Source: Syrskyi at a meeting with commanders of unmanned systems units

Details: Syrskyi noted the destruction of 129 Russian artillery systems and 221 pieces of radio equipment and the killing of 4,000 Russian troops.

Advertisement:

Quote from Syrskyi: "Special gratitude is extended to the crews of the 414th Strike Drone Regiment and the 412th Separate Drone Battalion for their exceptional professionalism and efficiency.

Despite the adverse weather conditions, UAV units from the Armed Forces of Ukraine are continuing to demonstrate high efficiency on the battlefield.

Unmanned aerial systems, specifically strike drone bombers, have proven to be the most effective. Their operators have successfully completed over 7,000 missions.

Advertisement:

Over 52,000 enemy targets were destroyed and damaged in October as a result of combat missions involving drones."

Support UP or become our patron!