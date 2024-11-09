All Sections
Ukrainian drones hit chemical plant producing ammunition in Russia's Tula Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 9 November 2024, 12:23
Alexin Chemical Plant. Screenshot: Google Maps

Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine and Special Operations Forces have struck the Alexin Chemical Plant in Russia’s Tula Oblast, which produces gunpowder and ammunition for the military.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source within the security services 

Details: From 21:30, various Russia’s oblasts issued air-raid warnings because of drones flying over these areas. At 03:00, residents of Tula Oblast started reporting an attack on the chemical plant, explosions, and the movement of fire engines.

It is known that the Alexin Chemical Plant is part of the Russian state-owned defence company Rostec and manufactures ammunition, gunpowder and materials for the Russian military industry.

Background: The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that 50 drones were supposedly shot down over Russian territory on the night of November 8-9.

RussiadronesArmed Forces
