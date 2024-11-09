All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia reports large-scale attack, claiming 50 drones downed across 7 oblasts

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 9 November 2024, 06:27
Russia reports large-scale attack, claiming 50 drones downed across 7 oblasts
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that 50 drones have been downed over Russian territory on the night of 8-9 November.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Astra Telegram channel 

Details: A total of 28 drones were allegedly destroyed over Bryansk Oblast, 12 over Kursk Oblast, 4 over Novgorod Oblast, 2 over Smolensk Oblast, 2 over Tula Oblast, 1 over Oryol Oblast and 1 over Tver Oblast.

Advertisement:

Russian media reported that the city of Aleksin in Tula Oblast was attacked. Local residents counted at least 11 drones in the area.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiawardrones
Advertisement:

Ukraine's General Staff says Russian forces didn't enter Kupiansk or occupy Illinka

Biden to discuss North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine at final meeting with Xi

Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025

Russians occupy Ilinka in Donetsk Oblast and enter Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

Trump nominates new attorney general who opposes aid to Ukraine

Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director

All News
Russia
Russia loses 1,660 soldiers, 23 artillery systems and 49 armoured combat vehicles in one day
Putin's "new world order" contradicts Kremlin's actions – ISW
Front experiencing its worst period since spring 2022 – Head of Ukraine's biggest military charity
RECENT NEWS
12:19
Russians attack Sloviansk, damaging kindergarten and university
12:16
Self-proclaimed president of Belarus: God forbid woman is elected president in Belarus
11:55
Ukrainian marines repel Russian assault in Kursk Oblast despite Russian personnel advantage – video
11:53
Ukrainian bonds shoot up as investors expect Trump to end war
11:44
Trump's future advisor says president-elect keen on bringing Russia and Ukraine to negotiating table
11:35
Captain Ajax: Let's be realistic – we're fighting with sticks and stones. It all comes down to numbers
11:23
Ukraine's General Staff says Russian forces didn't enter Kupiansk or occupy Illinka
10:53
Ukrainian-made remote fire control module to be used by Ukrainian forces
10:40
Russian strike damages power line in Kharkiv Oblast, causing electricity outages
10:22
Russian airlines may close hundreds of domestic flights due to lack of state support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: