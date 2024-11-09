Russia reports large-scale attack, claiming 50 drones downed across 7 oblasts

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that 50 drones have been downed over Russian territory on the night of 8-9 November.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Astra Telegram channel

Details: A total of 28 drones were allegedly destroyed over Bryansk Oblast, 12 over Kursk Oblast, 4 over Novgorod Oblast, 2 over Smolensk Oblast, 2 over Tula Oblast, 1 over Oryol Oblast and 1 over Tver Oblast.

Russian media reported that the city of Aleksin in Tula Oblast was attacked. Local residents counted at least 11 drones in the area.

