Russia reports large-scale attack, claiming 50 drones downed across 7 oblasts
Saturday, 9 November 2024, 06:27
The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that 50 drones have been downed over Russian territory on the night of 8-9 November.
Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Astra Telegram channel
Details: A total of 28 drones were allegedly destroyed over Bryansk Oblast, 12 over Kursk Oblast, 4 over Novgorod Oblast, 2 over Smolensk Oblast, 2 over Tula Oblast, 1 over Oryol Oblast and 1 over Tver Oblast.
Russian media reported that the city of Aleksin in Tula Oblast was attacked. Local residents counted at least 11 drones in the area.
