All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Another explosion rocks chemical plant hit by Ukrainian drones – Ukrainska Pravda's source

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 9 November 2024, 15:45
Another explosion rocks chemical plant hit by Ukrainian drones – Ukrainska Pravda's source
Smoke at the plant. Screenshot

A Ukrainian drone attack on the Aleksin Chemical Plant in Russiaʼs Tula Oblast damaged a gunpowder production facility and shut down production.

Source: Ukrainska Pravdaʼs source in security services 

Details: A Ukrainska Pravdaʼs source reports that at least 13 drones flew over the chemical plant overnight. Due to the acid emissions, the gunpowder production workshop is now smoking in orange.

Advertisement:

At 13:10, an additional explosion was recorded at the facility, which was hit by drones of the Security Service of Ukraine and Special Operations Forces, as chemicals caught fire as a result of previous hits.

Quote: "The plant has been shut down and the staff evacuated. We have also confirmed that the Aleksin Thermoelectric Power plant was hit. A 110kV power line was damaged."

Background: Ukrainska Pravdaʼs sources reported that overnight on 8-9 November, the drones belonging to the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces hit the Aleksin Chemical Plant in Russia's Tula Oblast, which produces gunpowder and ammunition for the military.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

dronesState Security Service of UkraineSpecial Operations Forceswar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's General Staff says Russian forces didn't enter Kupiansk or occupy Illinka

Biden to discuss North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine at final meeting with Xi

Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025

Russians occupy Ilinka in Donetsk Oblast and enter Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

Trump nominates new attorney general who opposes aid to Ukraine

Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director

All News
drones
Ukrainian drones hit over 52,000 Russian targets in October – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Ukrainian drones hit chemical plant producing ammunition in Russia's Tula Oblast – video
Russia reports large-scale attack, claiming 50 drones downed across 7 oblasts
RECENT NEWS
12:19
Russians attack Sloviansk, damaging kindergarten and university
12:16
Self-proclaimed president of Belarus: God forbid woman is elected president in Belarus
11:55
Ukrainian marines repel Russian assault in Kursk Oblast despite Russian personnel advantage – video
11:53
Ukrainian bonds shoot up as investors expect Trump to end war
11:44
Trump's future advisor says president-elect keen on bringing Russia and Ukraine to negotiating table
11:35
Captain Ajax: Let's be realistic – we're fighting with sticks and stones. It all comes down to numbers
11:23
Ukraine's General Staff says Russian forces didn't enter Kupiansk or occupy Illinka
10:53
Ukrainian-made remote fire control module to be used by Ukrainian forces
10:40
Russian strike damages power line in Kharkiv Oblast, causing electricity outages
10:22
Russian airlines may close hundreds of domestic flights due to lack of state support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: