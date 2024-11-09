Another explosion rocks chemical plant hit by Ukrainian drones – Ukrainska Pravda's source

A Ukrainian drone attack on the Aleksin Chemical Plant in Russiaʼs Tula Oblast damaged a gunpowder production facility and shut down production.

Source: Ukrainska Pravdaʼs source in security services

Details: A Ukrainska Pravdaʼs source reports that at least 13 drones flew over the chemical plant overnight. Due to the acid emissions, the gunpowder production workshop is now smoking in orange.

At 13:10, an additional explosion was recorded at the facility, which was hit by drones of the Security Service of Ukraine and Special Operations Forces, as chemicals caught fire as a result of previous hits.

Quote: "The plant has been shut down and the staff evacuated. We have also confirmed that the Aleksin Thermoelectric Power plant was hit. A 110kV power line was damaged."

Background: Ukrainska Pravdaʼs sources reported that overnight on 8-9 November, the drones belonging to the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces hit the Aleksin Chemical Plant in Russia's Tula Oblast, which produces gunpowder and ammunition for the military.

