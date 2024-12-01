All Sections
Czech city wants to hire Ukrainians to police due to "problems in diaspora"

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 1 December 2024, 09:11
Jihlava. Stock photo: tresbohemes

The Czech city of Jihlava is planning to introduce positions of Ukrainian police assistants to help law enforcement officers in crime prevention.

Source: Czech public broadcaster Radio Prague International; European Pravda

Details: The broadcaster reports that Mayor Petr Ryška expects the assistants to help law enforcement officers strengthen connections with Jihlava's large Ukrainian community and foster greater trust in the police.

In this regard, the city will apply for funds for the new assistants.

Ryška suggested that if suitable candidates are found, they could start working as early as spring.

The city hall estimates that about 7,000 people from Ukraine live in Jihlava, a city of 50,000 people.

"There's a fairly large diaspora here, which has some problems, and we think we could get a little closer to them," the mayor said.

He added that the duration of a potential candidate's residency in the city does not matter.

"For me, it’s important that the candidate is the best among those who can help us," he stressed.

The broadcaster explained that crime prevention assistants work together with the police, helping them to ensure public order and draw attention to the need to comply with the law.

Background: The Czech-led ammunition initiative for Ukraine has the capacity to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with 50,000 to 100,000 large-calibre shells per month, with the total expected to reach half a million by the end of the year.

