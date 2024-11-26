All Sections
Czech NGO sends 11 ambulances to Ukrainian defence forces – photo

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 26 November 2024, 15:50
Ambulances that were sent by the Czech NGO. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The Embassy of Ukraine in the Czechia has facilitated the delivery of 11 ambulances to the Ukrainian defence forces.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Facebook, reported by European Pravda  

Details: Embassy diplomats took part in the delivery of Czech aid to the Ukrainian defence forces. This time, 11 ambulances equipped with medical equipment were delivered, and they will serve on various fronts in Ukraine.

The total value of the aid is 13 million Czech crowns (about US$522,900). The initiative was implemented by the Czech NGO Post Bellum in coordination with the Embassy.

 
Ambulances that were sent by the Czech NGO
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

According to the ministry, Post Bellum has been collecting and sending various types of aid to the Ukrainian defence forces in coordination with the embassy since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 

Background:

  • At the end of October, 18 ambulances and medical kits were sent from Slovakia to medics in Kyiv and Sumy oblasts.
  • In late November, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) handed over 63 water generators to water suppliers in several oblasts of Ukraine.

