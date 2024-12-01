All Sections
New European Council president arrives in Kyiv

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 1 December 2024, 10:17
Kaja Kallas (left), António Costa (middle) and Marta Kos (right). Photo: Kallas on X (Twitter)

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Marta Kos, EU Commissioner for Enlargement, and António Costa, President of the European Council, arrived in Kyiv on Sunday, 1 December.

Source: Kallas on X (Twitter); European Pravda

Details: On her first visit since taking office, Kallas made her message clear: the European Union wants Ukraine to win this war.

"We will do whatever it takes for that," she emphasised.

Costa, for his part, said the EU has been on Ukraine's side since the very first day of the war.

"From day one of our mandate, we are reaffirming our unwavering support to the Ukrainian people," he tweeted.

Background:

  • At its meeting on 27 November, the European Parliament approved the new European Commission headed by Ursula von der Leyen, formed after the European elections in 2024, which will commence work on 1 December.
  • On 29 November, President of the European Council Charles Michel officially transferred his powers to former Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa.

Kyiv
Ukrainian air defences destroy about 10 Russian drones targeting Kyiv overnight
Traffic in central Kyiv to be restricted on Sunday due to arrival of foreign guests
Air defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured
