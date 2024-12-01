Zelenskyy dismisses Ukraine's ambassador to Netherlands

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Oleksandr Karasevych, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Netherlands.

Source: a decree posted on the president's website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Friday, 29 November, Zelenskyy ordered Karasevych's dismissal from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Netherlands.

Advertisement:

"Oleksandr Karasevych shall be dismissed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and as Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," the decree says.

The diplomat had held this position since 2023.

Meanwhile, Oleksii Honcharenko, an MP from the European Solidarity party, claimed that Karasevych had been promoted to the position of state secretary of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry.

Advertisement:

Background:

The Ukrainian parliament voted to appoint Andrii Sybiha as foreign minister, replacing Dmytro Kuleba on 5 September.

Recent reports indicated that Russia had failed, for the second year in a row, to secure a seat in the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). This decision will remain in effect for the 2025-2027 term.

Support UP or become our patron!