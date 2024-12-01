All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy dismisses Ukraine's ambassador to Netherlands

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 1 December 2024, 11:12
Zelenskyy dismisses Ukraine's ambassador to Netherlands
Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Oleksandr Karasevych, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Netherlands.

Source: a decree posted on the president's website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Friday, 29 November, Zelenskyy ordered Karasevych's dismissal from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Netherlands.

Advertisement:

"Oleksandr Karasevych shall be dismissed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and as Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," the decree says.

The diplomat had held this position since 2023.

Meanwhile, Oleksii Honcharenko, an MP from the European Solidarity party, claimed that Karasevych had been promoted to the position of state secretary of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • The Ukrainian parliament voted to appoint Andrii Sybiha as foreign minister, replacing Dmytro Kuleba on 5 September.
  • Recent reports indicated that Russia had failed, for the second year in a row, to secure a seat in the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). This decision will remain in effect for the 2025-2027 term.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyNetherlandsdiplomatic ties
Advertisement:

Trump does not rule out possibility of reducing assistance to Ukraine

Macron convinced Trump to meet Zelenskyy – media

Trump on war in Ukraine: The World is waiting, negotiations should begin

Ukrainian air defences shoot down 28 out of 74 UAVs launched by Russia overnight, rest disappeared from radar

Syrian rebels have captured Damascus: Assad regime has fallen – video

Russia won't cease offensive on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast despite record losses – ISW

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy agrees to record podcast with American interviewer Lex Fridman
Decisions may be implemented in coming weeks and months for the sake of security – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Ukraine requested equipment for 10 brigades, but partners provided much less
RECENT NEWS
19:30
After Syria, world must realise that Russia can be defeated – Polish PM
18:27
US Embassy in Ukraine warns of increase in Russian missile and UAV attacks threat
17:56
Trump does not rule out possibility of reducing assistance to Ukraine
17:32
1 person killed and 6 injured in Russian UAV attack on Kherson Oblast
16:58
Syria's example shows that Russia can be kicked out – Lithuanian Foreign Minister
16:55
updatedUkraine ready to resume relations with Syria – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:13
Russia withdraws ships and weapons from Syria – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
15:42
EU's chief diplomat associates fall of Assad's regime with Russia and Iran's weakness
15:17
Kremlin wants Zelenskyy to lift ban on contacts with Russia
14:46
Mykolaiv marines successfully repel attacks by Russian paratroopers in Kursk Oblast – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: