Zelenskyy explains why he doesn't request foreign troops: Half of partners would stop providing support

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 1 December 2024, 19:01
Zelenskyy at a press conference on 1 December. Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he does not ask Ukraine’s partners to deploy troops in the country because such a request would likely cause about half of them to withdraw their support entirely.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with European Council President António Costa in Kyiv

Quote: "We will never ask to have troops sent to our territory… Do we want it? Yes, of course, we would be happy… Because he [Putin – ed.] is allied with North Korea and Iran, while we are fighting on our own. Yes, with the help of our partners – and we are grateful for that – but we are fighting on the ground on our own.

And if I raise the issue of needing foreign troops, whether from NATO or elsewhere, half of our allies would immediately stop their support. That’s why I cannot take this risk.

But if you ask me whether we want it – yes, we cannot say no to any significant support or assistance to Ukraine from our partners."

Details: Zelenskyy also reported that in November, the Russians launched 347 missiles of various types, including ballistic ones, against Ukraine, along with more than 2,500 Shahed drones.

"No country could withstand such terror alone," he emphasised.

20:57
