NATO's Article 5 may not operate across entire territory of Ukraine if it joins Alliance – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that if Ukraine joined NATO during the war, Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which provides for collective protection, may not apply to its entire territory.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with António Costa, President of the European Council, on Sunday 1 December, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The President stressed that Ukraine will never legally recognise any occupation of its lands by Russia.

Quote: "Invitation to NATO cannot be extended to only a portion of Ukrainian land. This is an automatic recognition that all other areas are not only in danger, but also do not belong to Ukraine. Ukraine will never do this. If this is an invitation, please include all territories.

However, we understand that Article 5 [of the North Atlantic Treaty – ed.], if we are a member of NATO, cannot apply to the entire Ukrainian territory, because countries are opposed to the risks of being involved in the fight."

At the same time, Zelenskyy stated that official Kyiv had not received any recommendations from partners regarding the Alliance's membership arrangement.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged the possibility of Ukraine signing a "ceasefire agreement" if the Ukrainian-controlled territory is brought "under the NATO umbrella".

The Ukrainian authorities previously recognised that the Alliance would not invite Kyiv to join until the war was over, and said that such accession would take place precisely within internationally recognised borders.

