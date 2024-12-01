Zelenskyy wants EU and NATO involvement in negotiations with Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that representatives of the EU and NATO should participate in potential negotiations with Russia after Ukraine strengthens its position.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with European Council President António Costa in Kyiv

Quote: "When we have this list [of points that will strengthen Ukraine’s position – ed.], then we can sit down and communicate. Who will be at this negotiating table? Yes, Russia, Ukraine, and as I said, the European Union and NATO.

Why? Because we see ourselves as part of the security system within these alliances. And in this format, I understand when we can sit down, what we will talk about. Because I will understand who surrounds us and what agreements can be reached."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that the most challenging issue to address will be whether Russia is willing to recognise Ukraine as an independent country at all.

Quote: "I think the hardest question we will have to resolve… because the one sitting opposite, Russia, if they are unwilling to make peace, unwilling to see Ukraine as an independent country in the future, what can be agreed upon?"

The president also underscored the danger of freezing the conflict without securing a strong position for Ukraine, warning that such an outcome would lead to renewed aggression from Russia.

"If the conflict is frozen without any strong position for Ukraine, then Putin will return in 2–3–5 years – this does not depend on us – he will return and will destroy us completely. He will try to destroy us," Zelenskyy stated.

