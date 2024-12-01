All Sections
Air defence systems responding in Kyiv

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 1 December 2024, 22:22
Air defence systems responding in Kyiv
A Shahed UAV. Stock photo: Getty Images

Explosions have been heard in Kyiv on the evening of 1 December, as air defence forces have been responding to Russian drones.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force; Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: At 21:49, the Air Force reported a UAV flying towards Kyiv. An air-raid warning was issued in the capital.

At 22:07, there were reports of Russian UAVs approaching Kyiv from the east and south.

At around 22:20, explosions were heard in the capital.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence systems were responding to the Russian drones.

