Air defence systems responding in Kyiv
Sunday, 1 December 2024, 22:22
Explosions have been heard in Kyiv on the evening of 1 December, as air defence forces have been responding to Russian drones.
Source: Ukrainian Air Force; Kyiv City Military Administration
Details: At 21:49, the Air Force reported a UAV flying towards Kyiv. An air-raid warning was issued in the capital.
At 22:07, there were reports of Russian UAVs approaching Kyiv from the east and south.
At around 22:20, explosions were heard in the capital.
The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence systems were responding to the Russian drones.
