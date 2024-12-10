Russia has lost over 755,000 soldiers in its full-scale war against Ukraine
Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 07:29
Russia has lost 1,350 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to over 755,000.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 755,940 (+1,350) military personnel;
- 9,524 (+5) tanks;
- 19,596 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
- 21,064 (+3) artillery systems;
- 1,253 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,023 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 20,107 (+14) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 2,859 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 31,037 (+48) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,637 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
