Russia has lost over 755,000 soldiers in its full-scale war against Ukraine

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 10 December 2024, 07:29
Russia has lost over 755,000 soldiers in its full-scale war against Ukraine
MLRS firing. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,350 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to over 755,000.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 755,940 (+1,350) military personnel;
  • 9,524 (+5) tanks;
  • 19,596 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 21,064 (+3) artillery systems;
  • 1,253 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,023 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 20,107 (+14) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 2,859 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 31,037 (+48) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,637 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

