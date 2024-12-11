Ukraine's Defence Intelligence: two locomotives supplying Russian army destroyed by fire in Russia's Bryansk

Two mainline locomotives were destroyed in a fire at a railway depot in Bryansk, Russia, on 5 December.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) on Telegram

Details: DIU reported that the locomotives had been used to supply the Russian army.

Quote: "The mysterious destruction and disabling of facilities used by the aggressor state in the genocidal war against Ukraine continues."

Background: Ukrainian drones struck an oil depot in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast on the night of 10-11 December, causing a fire.

