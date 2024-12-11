All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence: two locomotives supplying Russian army destroyed by fire in Russia's Bryansk

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 11 December 2024, 11:00
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence: two locomotives supplying Russian army destroyed by fire in Russia's Bryansk
A burning Russian locomotive. Photo: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Two mainline locomotives were destroyed in a fire at a railway depot in Bryansk, Russia, on 5 December.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) on Telegram

Details: DIU reported that the locomotives had been used to supply the Russian army.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The mysterious destruction and disabling of facilities used by the aggressor state in the genocidal war against Ukraine continues."

Background: Ukrainian drones struck an oil depot in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast on the night of 10-11 December, causing a fire.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiawarDefence Intelligence of Ukraine
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine

US suggests that unspent Ukraine aid funds left over after Biden will fall to Trump's authority – media

Head of Ukrainian gambling watchdog arrested on suspicion of aiding Russia – law enforcement source

Biden's administration confident US military aid allocated to Ukraine to be sufficient to fight till end of 2025

Trump knows about danger of freezing war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

UN General Assembly updates resolution on human rights in occupied Crimea

All News
Russia
Russia continues to purchase rifles and ammunition from EU and US despite sanctions – media
Pentagon confirms Russia may launch Oreshnik missile on Ukraine in coming days
Russian defence ministry complains Ukraine attacked Taganrog military airfield with ATACMS missiles – video
RECENT NEWS
11:31
EU is preparing 16th package of sanctions against Russia
11:04
Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine
10:13
Germany relocates Ukrainian Armed Forces military equipment repair centre from Slovakia due to operational difficulties
09:40
US suggests that unspent Ukraine aid funds left over after Biden will fall to Trump's authority – media
09:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 51 Russian drones
09:20
Pentagon reports "hundreds" of North Korean casualties in war against Ukraine – New York Times
09:08
Head of Ukrainian gambling watchdog arrested on suspicion of aiding Russia – law enforcement source
09:02
Elderly man killed in Russian artillery shelling of Chernihiv Oblast
08:51
US considers deployment of new North Korean military units to Russia as possible
08:34
Russia has allegedly detained 2 suspects in murder of nuclear troops general Kirillov – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: