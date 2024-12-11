Zelenskyy names primary goal of Ukraine's defence forces

Zelenskyy and Syrskyi. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that the primary objective of Ukraine's defence forces is to reduce Russia's military capabilities to the greatest extent possible.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: Zelenskyy said that he had been briefed by Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who provided an update on all major front-line areas.

The most intense fighting, as is known, is taking place in Donetsk Oblast, particularly on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts, where severe battles continue.

Zelenskyy highlighted that the Russian army suffered record losses in November and December. He expressed gratitude to all Ukrainian soldiers for their resilience. Additionally, the president noted that Syrskyi briefed him on the situation in the areas of the Kursk operation.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Minimising Russia's military potential to the greatest extent possible – this is our main objective right now."

Details: The president also expressed his gratitude to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for delivering powerful strikes on Russian targets on the previous night. Military facilities in Russia were hit, along with energy infrastructure that fuels the aggression against Ukraine and its people.

Zelenskyy said that the growing range and accuracy of these strikes are steadily bringing Russia closer to reality which says that this war must end.

