Orbán mentions "the most dangerous period of the war" after hour-long phone call with Putin

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán spoke with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for an hour on Wednesday, 11 December.

Source: Orbán on X (Twitter); European Pravda reports

Details: Orbán said that on Wednesday, 11 December, he had an "hour-long phone conversation" with Putin in the morning.

The Hungarian prime minister announced the "most dangerous weeks of the Russian-Ukrainian war".

Orbán added that they were taking all possible diplomatic steps in favor of a ceasefire and peace talks.

Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Hungary would continue its so-called "peacekeeping mission" in Ukraine this week.

This happened the day after Orbán met with US President-elect Donald Trump in Florida.

On the afternoon of 15 November, it became known that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had spoken to the Kremlin leader for the first time in two years.

