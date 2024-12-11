All Sections
Zelenskyy: NATO invitation should cover all of Ukraine's territory

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 11 December 2024, 18:57
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that an invitation to join NATO should encompass all of Ukraine’s territory, while the Alliance can initially operate only in areas under Ukrainian control.

Source: Zelenskyy’s interview with CBN

Details: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not seek to involve NATO or the militaries of other countries in the war but places trust in security guarantees.

Quote: "We know that NATO will not accept us during wartime. But if we truly want to end the war, Ukraine should be invited to join NATO. The invitation must apply to all of Ukraine’s territory, within its internationally recognised borders (…) The Alliance’s actions, however, could initially be limited to the territories under Ukrainian control, with future expansion."

Background: At the end of November, Zelenskyy suggested that a ceasefire agreement with Russia could be reached if Ukraine's non-occupied territories under its control were placed under NATO protection.

