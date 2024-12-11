A total of 114 Russian strikes recorded in Sumy Oblast’s border areas in a day

On 11 December, the Russians hit Sumy Oblast 20 times, with strikes registered in 8 hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "During the day, the Russians attacked Sumy Oblast’s border territories and settlements 20 times. There were 114 strikes recorded. The Khotyn, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putivl, Esman and Svesa hromadas were targeted."

Details: In the Velyka Pysarivka hromada, FPV drones damaged non-residential premises.

