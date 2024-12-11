All Sections
Russians attack 7 communities in Sumy Oblast, damaging house and car in one of them

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 11 December 2024, 03:28
Aftermath of a Russian attack in Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russians attacked Sumy Oblast 38 times over the past day, damaging an apartment building and a car in one of the hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 88 explosions were recorded.

Khotin, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne and Seredyna-Buda hromadas were attacked."

Details: The Russians attacked Seredyna-Buda hromada with FPV drones and mortars (15 explosions). The attack damaged an apartment building and a car.

Khotin hromada was attacked with MLRS, grenade launchers, and FPV drones, and a VOG rocket-propelled grenade was dropped from a UAV (36 explosions).

The Russians dropped seven mines and a VOG rocket-propelled grenade from a UAV on the territory of Krasnopillia hromada.

The Russian army dropped one mine and a VOG rocket-propelled grenade from a UAV on Bilopillia hromada.

The Russians shelled Myropillia hromada with artillery (6 explosions).

Five mines were dropped on Shalyhyne hromada.

The Russians attacked Velyka Pysarivka hromada with FPV drones and artillery shelling (7 explosions).

