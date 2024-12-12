All Sections
Russians just six kilometres from Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast: situation remains critical – ISW

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 12 December 2024, 05:52
Map: Deepstate

Ukraine's defence forces are facing heavy attacks and a significant advantage in manpower and artillery by Russian forces.

Source: ISW (Institute for the Study of War)

Details: The analysts report that the situation on the Pokrovsk front is extremely critical. Russian troops continue their offensive south of Pokrovsk, particularly in the settlements of Novyi Trud and Dachenske.

Analysts say that such manoeuvres will allow Russian troops to reach positions about six kilometres from Pokrovsk.

In the coming days, the Russians may try to encircle Ukrainian forces between Novyi Trud and Dachenske to prepare an offensive on Shevchenko.

Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group, said that two Ukrainian positions were destroyed, and one was lost as a result of prolonged fighting. He said that measures were currently being taken to restore the positions.

The commander of the Ukrainian battalion described the situation as "critical", stressing that Russian troops attack Ukrainian positions up to 30 times a day and have a significant advantage in the number of personnel and artillery.

ISW analysts note that the Russian command seeks to capture Pokrovsk despite suffering huge losses. Russian forces have lost nearly 3,000 troops in this area over the past two weeks.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 11 December:

  • Russian forces continue to make tactical gains south of Pokrovsk as they attack Ukrainian weak points and attempt to conduct a turning maneuver to directly assault Pokrovsk from the south.
  • US intelligence had warned that Russia may fire a second Oreshnik ballistic missile at Ukraine soon, likely in a continued effort to dissuade the West from providing further military assistance to Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian forces struck an oil depot in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast and an aircraft repair plant in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast on the night of 10-11 December.
  • Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and on the Toretsk, Kurakhove, and Vuhledar fronts.
  • The Kremlin continues to leverage its Time of Heroes program to integrate Russian veterans of the war in Ukraine into leadership positions within Russian regional administrations.

