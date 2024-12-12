Russians conduct assaults on Ukrainian positions, having superiority in forces: over 200 combat clashes in one day

Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 203 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. The Russians have been advancing with superior forces, with the hottest areas observed on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 89 attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 12 December

Quote: "The situation on the battlefield remains tense. The enemy, enjoying their superiority in manpower and equipment, relentlessly attacks our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the invaders' pressure and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians conducted six unsuccessful assaults near the settlements of Hlyboke, Lyptsi, Starytsia and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, 14 Russian attacks occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Zapadne, Pishchane, Lozova and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched 30 attacks trying to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Druzheliubivka, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terny, Torske, Hryhorivka, Kopanky and in Serebrianka forest.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian assault near the village of Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky twice.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, actively deploying guided bombs, launched five assaults near the city of Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 40 Russian attacks. The Russians actively used aircraft and assaulted Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Shevchenko, Pishchane, Novotroitske, Novooleksiivka, Novyi Trud, Dachenske, Lysivka, Myroliubivka, Promin and Pokrovsk.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 49 Russian attacks. The Russians concentrated their efforts near the settlements of Sontsivka, Staryi Terniv, Dachenske, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dachne, Katerynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Hannivka, Antonivka and Uspenivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted 29 assaults near the settlements of Trudove, Kostiantynopolske, Sukhi Yaly, Blahodatne and Novodarivka, actively employing bomber aircraft for strikes.

On the Huliaipole front, no offensive actions were observed.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians conducted an attack near the village of Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted five unsuccessful attempts to push Ukrainian units out of their positions.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

In the operational zone in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 22 Russian attacks over the past day.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery and launching aircraft from the territory of the Russian Federation to attack Ukrainian settlements.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

