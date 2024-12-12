Ukrainian authorities outline realistic timelines for election preparation

Preparing for elections in Ukraine after the lifting of martial law and changes in legislation will take 4 to 6 months.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda’s article, "Choose! Zelenskyy's party rebranding, presidential hesitations, candidates, and sponsors"

Quote: "The authorities believe that organising everything and voting on the necessary legal changes will take at least four months. In other words, if everything goes smoothly, the elections could be held as soon as four months after the lifting of martial law. However, this is a very optimistic scenario."

Advertisement:

Details: The article’s author reminds that in autumn 2023, the leaders of parliamentary factions publicly agreed that the first post-war elections would not take place sooner than six months after the lifting of martial law.

Quote: "We’ve only just realised why elections are necessary. If there are no changes for a long time, the system becomes like a pressure cooker and starts to self-destruct. Right now, we can really feel how much we need to release steam, both in society and in the political sphere. That’s why I think everyone is so focused on the idea of holding elections in the spring," said one government MP in an interview with UP.

However, the article notes that elections are currently prohibited by law while the country is at war. Therefore, to hold elections in the spring or at any other time, either the legislation must be changed or martial law must be lifted.

Advertisement:

Read more: Are elections possible before the war ends, and who is likely to win?

Background:

All-Ukrainian survey conducted on 17-21 February 2024 shows that most Ukrainians do not support the idea of holding the next elections during the war – both presidential, parliamentary or local.

Most respondents do not support the idea of holding presidential elections in Ukraine during the war: 67% (49% of respondents definitely oppose the idea, another 18% rather oppose it).

Support UP or become our patron!