All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian authorities outline realistic timelines for election preparation

STANISLAV POHORILOV, Roman RomaniukThursday, 12 December 2024, 11:11
Ukrainian authorities outline realistic timelines for election preparation
The visualisation of a presidential election. Source: Ukrainska Pravda

Preparing for elections in Ukraine after the lifting of martial law and changes in legislation will take 4 to 6 months.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda’s article, "Choose! Zelenskyy's party rebranding, presidential hesitations, candidates, and sponsors"

Quote: "The authorities believe that organising everything and voting on the necessary legal changes will take at least four months. In other words, if everything goes smoothly, the elections could be held as soon as four months after the lifting of martial law. However, this is a very optimistic scenario."

Advertisement:

Details: The article’s author reminds that in autumn 2023, the leaders of parliamentary factions publicly agreed that the first post-war elections would not take place sooner than six months after the lifting of martial law.  

Quote: "We’ve only just realised why elections are necessary. If there are no changes for a long time, the system becomes like a pressure cooker and starts to self-destruct. Right now, we can really feel how much we need to release steam, both in society and in the political sphere. That’s why I think everyone is so focused on the idea of holding elections in the spring," said one government MP in an interview with UP.

However, the article notes that elections are currently prohibited by law while the country is at war. Therefore, to hold elections in the spring or at any other time, either the legislation must be changed or martial law must be lifted.

Advertisement:

Read more: Are elections possible before the war ends, and who is likely to win?

Background: 

  • All-Ukrainian survey conducted on 17-21 February 2024 shows that most Ukrainians do not support the idea of holding the next elections during the war – both presidential, parliamentary or local.
  • Most respondents do not support the idea of holding presidential elections in Ukraine during the war: 67% (49% of respondents definitely oppose the idea, another 18% rather oppose it).

Support UP or become our patron!

ELECTIONSUkraine
Advertisement:

UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine

Russia's Rostov Oblast under attack by drones, oil refinery on fire – video

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

Czech Senate recognises Crimean Tatars' deportation as act of genocide – photos, video

All News
ELECTIONS
Searches conducted in Romania over illicit funding of presidential candidate – Reuters
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expresses solidarity with Romania after elections annulled due to Russian interference
Results of first round of presidential elections cancelled in Romania
RECENT NEWS
06:48
Police officer and teenager injured in Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast
06:34
Russia claims attack by over 80 Ukrainian UAVs
05:24
UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine
03:32
Zelenskyy: Ukraine not strong enough for certain diplomatic moves
02:26
Russians occupy Trudove in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
01:32
Russians strike Romny in Sumy Oblast with missiles
01:18
Ukraine's air defence deployed on the outskirts of Kyiv
00:44
Russia's Rostov Oblast under attack by drones, oil refinery on fire – video
00:00
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih damages local infrastructure, including hospital
23:51
Zelenskyy speaks to Macron of strengthening Ukraine's position
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: