Majority of Ukrainians do not support elections during war

Most Ukrainians do not support the idea of holding the next elections during the war – both presidential, parliamentary or local.

Source: All-Ukrainian survey conducted on 17-21 February 2024 by the Ukrainian sociological group Rating on behalf of the the Center for Insights in Survey Research of the International Republican Institute.

Details: According to an infographic published by the sociologists, most respondents do not support the idea of holding presidential elections in Ukraine during the war: 67% (49% of respondents definitely oppose, another 18% rather oppose).

30% of respondents support the idea of presidential elections during martial law (17% – definitely support, 13% – rather support).

Regarding the elections to the Verkhovna Rada, 33% of respondents favour holding them during the war (18% – definitely support, 15% – rather support); 63% do not support (44% – definitely oppose, 19% – rather oppose).

The level of support for local elections under martial law is slightly higher – 39%. At the same time, the majority is still against the idea – 57% of respondents.

The study was conducted throughout Ukraine (except for the occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas) from 17 to 21 February 2024 based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers.

The total sample consists of n= 2,000 Ukrainians aged 18 and older. The sample excludes any Ukrainians not currently in Ukraine.

The margin of error does not exceed 2 percentage points for the full sample.

The study was funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

