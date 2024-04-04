All Sections
Majority of Ukrainians do not support elections during war

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 4 April 2024, 13:54
Collage: Ukrainska Pravda

Most Ukrainians do not support the idea of holding the next elections during the war – both presidential, parliamentary or local.

Source: All-Ukrainian survey conducted on 17-21 February 2024 by the Ukrainian sociological group Rating on behalf of the the Center for Insights in Survey Research of the International Republican Institute.

Details: According to an infographic published by the sociologists, most respondents do not support the idea of holding presidential elections in Ukraine during the war: 67% (49% of respondents definitely oppose, another 18% rather oppose). 

30% of respondents support the idea of presidential elections during martial law (17% – definitely support, 13% – rather support).

Regarding the elections to the Verkhovna Rada, 33% of respondents favour holding them during the war (18% – definitely support, 15% – rather support); 63% do not support (44% – definitely oppose, 19% – rather oppose).

The level of support for local elections under martial law is slightly higher – 39%. At the same time, the majority is still against the idea – 57% of respondents.

For reference: The survey was conducted by the rating social group on behalf of the Center for Insights in Survey Research of the International Republican Institute.

The study was conducted throughout Ukraine (except for the occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas) from 17 to 21 February 2024 based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers.

The total sample consists of n= 2,000 Ukrainians aged 18 and older. The sample excludes any Ukrainians not currently in Ukraine.

The margin of error does not exceed 2 percentage points for the full sample.

The study was funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

