Ukrainian marines repel Russian assault in Kursk Oblast – video

Patch of the 36th Separate Brigade of the Marine Corps

Mykolaiv marines repelled another assault by Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, causing significant losses to Russia.

Source: 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi on social media

Details: As a result of the operation, three Russian armoured personnel carriers were destroyed, and an engineering demining vehicle was destroyed near Zelenyi Shlyakh, Kursk Oblast.

Advertisement:

During the assault, the Russians lost 14 airborne soldiers, and another 25 Russians were injured and knocked out of action.

Support UP or become our patron!