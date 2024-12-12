All Sections
Ukrainian marines repel Russian assault in Kursk Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 12 December 2024, 15:11
Patch of the 36th Separate Brigade of the Marine Corps

Mykolaiv marines repelled another assault by Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, causing significant losses to Russia.

Source: 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi on social media

Details: As a result of the operation, three Russian armoured personnel carriers were destroyed, and an engineering demining vehicle was destroyed near Zelenyi Shlyakh, Kursk Oblast.

During the assault, the Russians lost 14 airborne soldiers, and another 25 Russians were injured and knocked out of action.

Kursk OblastArmed Forceswar
