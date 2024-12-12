All Sections
Mariya YemetsThursday, 12 December 2024, 15:31
Polish PM and Macron on the same page regarding European security, Ukraine, and peace efforts after Warsaw meeting
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said that he and French President Emmanuel Macron are "on the same page" regarding all key issues following their recent discussions in Warsaw.

Source: Tusk at a briefing after the meeting, as reported by European Pravda, citing Polish news portal RMF24

Details: Tusk noted that he and Macron had talked about European security, Europe's competitiveness, bilateral relations, the situation in Ukraine, and discussions and actions to bring about a just peace.

"All these topics have demonstrated that we are like a team... We are on the same page in matters of European security and a just peace for Ukraine," Tusk said.

Background:

  • On Thursday afternoon, 12 December, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Poland. Media reports indicated that the visit aimed to address crucial issues, as Macron travelled to Warsaw amid a political crisis in France and ongoing efforts to find a suitable candidate for a new prime minister.
  • Unofficially, it is reported that Macron shortened his visit schedule to return to Paris promptly, as he is expected to announce the new prime minister later in the evening.
  • Media outlets cited sources indicating that Macron was beginning discussions with Poland about the possibility of deploying a European peacekeeping mission to Ukraine. This could be part of a hypothetical future agreement to end the current phase of the war, serving as a deterrent against further Russian aggression.

