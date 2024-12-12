Polish PM and Macron "on the same page" regarding European security, Ukraine, and peace efforts after Warsaw meeting
Thursday, 12 December 2024, 15:31
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said that he and French President Emmanuel Macron are "on the same page" regarding all key issues following their recent discussions in Warsaw.
Source: Tusk at a briefing after the meeting, as reported by European Pravda, citing Polish news portal RMF24
Details: Tusk noted that he and Macron had talked about European security, Europe's competitiveness, bilateral relations, the situation in Ukraine, and discussions and actions to bring about a just peace.
"All these topics have demonstrated that we are like a team... We are on the same page in matters of European security and a just peace for Ukraine," Tusk said.
Background:
- On Thursday afternoon, 12 December, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Poland. Media reports indicated that the visit aimed to address crucial issues, as Macron travelled to Warsaw amid a political crisis in France and ongoing efforts to find a suitable candidate for a new prime minister.
- Unofficially, it is reported that Macron shortened his visit schedule to return to Paris promptly, as he is expected to announce the new prime minister later in the evening.
- Media outlets cited sources indicating that Macron was beginning discussions with Poland about the possibility of deploying a European peacekeeping mission to Ukraine. This could be part of a hypothetical future agreement to end the current phase of the war, serving as a deterrent against further Russian aggression.
