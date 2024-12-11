All Sections
Politico sources confirm that Macron and Tusk will discuss peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 11 December 2024, 16:51
Politico sources confirm that Macron and Tusk will discuss peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron and Donald Tusk. Photo: Getty Images

Politico has confirmed through its sources that French President Emmanuel Macron plans to discuss the deployment of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine – should the current phase of the war come to an end – with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday.

Source: Politico, citing an EU diplomat and a French official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Responding to a report by the Polish news outlet Rzeczpospolita regarding discussions of a potential 40,000-strong peacekeeping mission for Ukraine, composed of troops from other countries, an EU diplomat said: "It is true."

The diplomat did not specify which countries might provide troops if such a peacekeeping mission were to be deployed. Both officials commented on the matter under conditions of anonymity.

Support UP or become our patron!

