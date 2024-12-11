Politico sources confirm that Macron and Tusk will discuss peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Politico has confirmed through its sources that French President Emmanuel Macron plans to discuss the deployment of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine – should the current phase of the war come to an end – with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday.

Source: Politico, citing an EU diplomat and a French official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Responding to a report by the Polish news outlet Rzeczpospolita regarding discussions of a potential 40,000-strong peacekeeping mission for Ukraine, composed of troops from other countries, an EU diplomat said: "It is true."

The diplomat did not specify which countries might provide troops if such a peacekeeping mission were to be deployed. Both officials commented on the matter under conditions of anonymity.

