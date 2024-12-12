Trump: Only way to stop Russia's war is not to abandon Ukraine

US President-elect Donald Trump has emphasised that he would continue to support Ukraine in his efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Source: European Pravda, citing Time, which recognised Trump as the Person of the Year.

Details: Asked whether he would abandon Ukraine, Trump said he would use US support for Ukraine as leverage to pressure Russia in negotiations to end the war.

Advertisement:

Quote from Trump: "I want to reach an agreement and the only way you’re going to reach an agreement is not to abandon Ukraine."

More details: Time recalled that during the election campaign, Trump liked to boast that he would be able to conclude a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine in 24 hours. Now, he has acknowledged that it is more complex than it seemed.

Quote from Trump: "The Middle East is an easier problem to handle than what’s happening with Russia and Ukraine. The numbers of dead young soldiers lying on fields all over the place are staggering. It’s crazy what’s taking place."

Advertisement:

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not take Donald Trump’s campaign promise to end the war in Ukraine "within 24 hours" literally.

Spain sees no chance of "ending the war in 24 hours" as Trump claimed he would do.

Support UP or become our patron!