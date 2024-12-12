All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Trump: Only way to stop Russia's war is not to abandon Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 12 December 2024, 16:34
Trump: Only way to stop Russia's war is not to abandon Ukraine
Zelenskyy and Trump in New York. Photo: Getty Images

US President-elect Donald Trump has emphasised that he would continue to support Ukraine in his efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Source: European Pravda, citing Time, which recognised Trump as the Person of the Year.

Details: Asked whether he would abandon Ukraine, Trump said he would use US support for Ukraine as leverage to pressure Russia in negotiations to end the war. 

Advertisement:

Quote from Trump: "I want to reach an agreement and the only way you’re going to reach an agreement is not to abandon Ukraine."

More details: Time recalled that during the election campaign, Trump liked to boast that he would be able to conclude a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine in 24 hours. Now, he has acknowledged that it is more complex than it seemed. 

Quote from Trump: "The Middle East is an easier problem to handle than what’s happening with Russia and Ukraine. The numbers of dead young soldiers lying on fields all over the place are staggering. It’s crazy what’s taking place."

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not take Donald Trump’s campaign promise to end the war in Ukraine "within 24 hours" literally.
  • Spain sees no chance of "ending the war in 24 hours" as Trump claimed he would do.

Support UP or become our patron!

Trumpwar
Advertisement:

UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine

Russia's Rostov Oblast under attack by drones, oil refinery on fire – video

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

Czech Senate recognises Crimean Tatars' deportation as act of genocide – photos, video

All News
Trump
Trump strongly opposes US missile strikes deep into Russia
Putin's press secretary claims Orbán does not pass Trump's message to Putin
EU chief diplomat describes how Trump should approach Russia
RECENT NEWS
06:48
Police officer and teenager injured in Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast
06:34
Russia claims attack by over 80 Ukrainian UAVs
05:24
UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine
03:32
Zelenskyy: Ukraine not strong enough for certain diplomatic moves
02:26
Russians occupy Trudove in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
01:32
Russians strike Romny in Sumy Oblast with missiles
01:18
Ukraine's air defence deployed on the outskirts of Kyiv
00:44
Russia's Rostov Oblast under attack by drones, oil refinery on fire – video
00:00
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih damages local infrastructure, including hospital
23:51
Zelenskyy speaks to Macron of strengthening Ukraine's position
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: