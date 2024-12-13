All Sections
Russian forces attack Nikopol district: houses, power lines and gas pipeline damaged – photo

Iryna BalachukFriday, 13 December 2024, 08:00
PHOTO: TELEGRAM OF SERHIY LYSAK

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery and a kamikaze drone late on 12 December, damaging houses, a power line and a gas pipeline.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor attacked the Nikopol district until almost midnight. They used artillery and a kamikaze drone. They hit the district centre [the city of Nikopol] and Pokrovske hromada. Seven houses, a power line and a gas pipeline were damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Lysak reported no casualties.

 
Photo: Telegram of Lysak

An air-raid warning has been issued throughout Ukraine on the morning of 13 December as Russia has launched a large-scale drone attack. Authorities are urging people to stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.

