Macron praises Poland's role in supporting Ukraine after meeting with Polish PM

Following a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, French President Emmanuel Macron praised Poland's role in supporting Ukraine since the Kremlin unleashed its full-scale war against Kyiv.

Source: Macron on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron visited Warsaw on Thursday, 12 December, where he met with Tusk.

He praised Poland's role in supporting Ukraine from the outset of Russia's aggression and emphasised the importance of continued cooperation to achieve peace and security in the region.

"I salute Poland's role since the beginning of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine. Because there will be no peace in Ukraine without the Ukrainians, and no security in Europe without the Europeans, let us continue to work together to achieve this," Macron said.

Background:

Notably, before Macron's visit to Poland, media reports indicated that the visit aimed to discuss crucial issues, as Macron travelled to Warsaw in the midst of a political crisis in France and ongoing efforts to find a suitable candidate for a new prime minister.

Unofficially, it is reported that Macron shortened his original visit schedule to return to Paris promptly, as he is expected to name the new prime minister later in the evening.

Media outlets cited sources indicating that Macron was beginning discussions with Poland about the possibility of deploying a European peacekeeping mission to Ukraine. This could be part of a hypothetical future agreement to end the current phase of the war, serving as a deterrent against further Russian aggression.

After his meeting with the French leader, Tusk said that they were "on the same page" on all issues.

