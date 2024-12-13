Poland scrambles jets because of Russian large-scale strike on Ukraine

Poland scrambled its aircraft because of a Russian large-scale combined strike on Ukrainian regions on the morning of 13 December.

Source: Polish Armed Forces Operational Command on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Polish military said that as a result of Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine on the morning of 13 December, Poland scrambled its military jets.

The Polish Armed Forces’ Operational Command deployed "all available" assets and personnel, including fighter jets, and ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance assets were put on high alert.

In addition, as Poland stated, the country has taken measures to secure the territories bordering the "threatened areas" [Ukraine’s western oblasts – ed.].

"The Polish Armed Forces Operational Command is monitoring the current situation, and the subordinate assets and personnel are in full readiness for immediate response," the Polish military added.

Background:

It should be noted that Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that Russia launched a large-scale attack on the Ukrainian energy system on the morning of 13 December.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that Poland should shoot down Russian missiles that could enter Polish airspace over Ukraine, in part because the risks to Polish citizens would increase if they were shot down over Polish territory.

In the autumn, a bipartisan group of US lawmakers called on President Joe Biden to allow Poland to use its air defence systems over Ukraine to shoot down Russian missiles.

And Sikorski reiterated his hope that NATO would allow Poland to use its air defence assets to shoot down Russian missiles flying over Ukraine that could threaten it.

