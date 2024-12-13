Russian forces are attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure – Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko has reported that Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy sector on the morning of 13 December.

Quote from Halushchenko: "The enemy continues their terror. The energy sector all over Ukraine is under a large-scale attack yet again. Power engineers are taking all necessary measures to minimise the impact on the power grid.

The damage caused [by the bombardment] will be determined as soon as the security situation allows."

Details: Ukrenergo reported that more power outages will occur due to the large-scale missile attack on energy facilities.

