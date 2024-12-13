All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian forces are attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure – Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Iryna BalachukFriday, 13 December 2024, 08:46
Russian forces are attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
Stock Photo from Facebook of Herman Halushchenko

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko has reported that Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy sector on the morning of 13 December.

Source: Halushchenko on Facebook; Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator, on Telegram

Quote from Halushchenko: "The enemy continues their terror. The energy sector all over Ukraine is under a large-scale attack yet again. Power engineers are taking all necessary measures to minimise the impact on the power grid.

Advertisement:

The damage caused [by the bombardment] will be determined as soon as the security situation allows."

Details: Ukrenergo reported that more power outages will occur due to the large-scale missile attack on energy facilities.

Support UP or become our patron!

missile strikeenergy
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy rejects Putin's call to downsize Ukraine's Armed Forces: Strong, large army is best

UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine

Russia's Rostov Oblast under attack by drones, oil refinery on fire – video

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

All News
missile strike
Russian missile attack severely damages power plants of Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK
After new Russian strike, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry urges partners to find 20 air defence systems faster
Russians target energy facilities in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, strikes reported
RECENT NEWS
10:37
Russians intensify offensives, but fail to break through – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
10:26
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian oil refinery supplying Russian army
10:25
Sweden has not ruled out joining peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
09:37
South Korean intelligence reports 100 North Korean soldiers killed and around 1,000 injured fighting against Ukraine
08:43
Ukraine's air defence downs 45 Russian drones, 40 others fail to reach their targets
08:28
Russians try to break through Ukrainian defences on Kursk bridgehead almost 70 times
08:22
Zelenskyy rejects Putin's call to downsize Ukraine's Armed Forces: Strong, large army is best
07:42
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 27 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:20
Zelenskyy confirms visit to Ukraine by Trump's special envoy
07:14
Zelenskyy on peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: Positive response from certain leaders
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: