All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Polish PM denies plans for sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 12 December 2024, 15:40
Polish PM denies plans for sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine
Donald Tusk. Stock photo: Getty Images

During a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk refuted rumours that Poland would send troops to Ukraine, saying there are no plans for a European peacekeeping force.

Source: Polsat News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tusk said he wants to "put an end to speculation on this topic".

Advertisement:

Quote: "Polish actions will be decided exclusively in Warsaw. We are not planning such actions right now," he stated.

Macron responded by saying that Ukraine should make its own decisions.

"Strong security in Ukraine is strong security in Europe," he stated, emphasising the importance of providing Kyiv with proper security guarantees.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • The Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita has reported that French President Emmanuel Macron is considering a potential European peacekeeping mission in Ukraine as a safeguard against renewed Russian aggression.
  • According to the newspaper, the potential mission was to be a key topic for discussion during Macron's visit to Warsaw on 12 December.
  • Szymon Hołownia, Marshal of the Sejm (speaker of the lower house of the Polish parliament) and presidential candidate for the Poland 2050 party, has not ruled out the involvement of Polish troops in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine – but only under the auspices of NATO and within its framework.

Support UP or become our patron!

PolandFranceUkraine
Advertisement:

UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine

Russia's Rostov Oblast under attack by drones, oil refinery on fire – video

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

Czech Senate recognises Crimean Tatars' deportation as act of genocide – photos, video

All News
Poland
Polish PM and Macron "on the same page" regarding European security, Ukraine, and peace efforts after Warsaw meeting
Macron arrives in Warsaw – video
Speaker of Polish parliament says Poland might take part in peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
06:48
Police officer and teenager injured in Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast
06:34
Russia claims attack by over 80 Ukrainian UAVs
05:24
UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine
03:32
Zelenskyy: Ukraine not strong enough for certain diplomatic moves
02:26
Russians occupy Trudove in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
01:32
Russians strike Romny in Sumy Oblast with missiles
01:18
Ukraine's air defence deployed on the outskirts of Kyiv
00:44
Russia's Rostov Oblast under attack by drones, oil refinery on fire – video
00:00
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih damages local infrastructure, including hospital
23:51
Zelenskyy speaks to Macron of strengthening Ukraine's position
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: