Polish PM denies plans for sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine

During a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk refuted rumours that Poland would send troops to Ukraine, saying there are no plans for a European peacekeeping force.

Source: Polsat News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tusk said he wants to "put an end to speculation on this topic".

Quote: "Polish actions will be decided exclusively in Warsaw. We are not planning such actions right now," he stated.

Macron responded by saying that Ukraine should make its own decisions.

"Strong security in Ukraine is strong security in Europe," he stated, emphasising the importance of providing Kyiv with proper security guarantees.

Background:

The Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita has reported that French President Emmanuel Macron is considering a potential European peacekeeping mission in Ukraine as a safeguard against renewed Russian aggression.

According to the newspaper, the potential mission was to be a key topic for discussion during Macron's visit to Warsaw on 12 December.

Szymon Hołownia, Marshal of the Sejm (speaker of the lower house of the Polish parliament) and presidential candidate for the Poland 2050 party, has not ruled out the involvement of Polish troops in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine – but only under the auspices of NATO and within its framework.

