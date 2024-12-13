Russia launches 93 missiles and 200 drones at Ukraine – Zelenskyy on recent large-scale attack

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that during another large-scale attack, Russia fired 93 missiles at Ukraine, 81 of which were shot down. Moreover, 11 of those missiles were shot down by F-16 fighters. In addition, the Russians used about 200 attack drones.

Source: Zelenskyy

Quote: "Another Russian missile strike on Ukraine. Cruise missiles, ballistic missiles. Early reports say that there were 93 missiles."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy said that this is one of the largest strikes on the Ukrainian energy sector so far.

Among the missiles launched, at least one was North Korean. Ukrainian air defence managed to shoot down 81 missiles, including 11 cruise missiles shot down by F-16 fighter jets.

Zelenskyy once again called on world leaders to respond to the large-scale attack by providing Ukraine with modern air defence systems, including Patriot systems, to effectively intercept missiles. He also stressed the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia to limit its ability to produce weapons.

Advertisement:

Quote: "This is Putin's ‘peace’ plan to destroy everything. This is how he wants ‘negotiations’ – by terrorising millions of people. And he is not limited in either range or in purchasing the necessary components to produce missiles. Oil gives Putin enough money to believe in impunity. We need a strong reaction from the world: a large-scale attack needs a large-scale response. This is the only way to stop terror."

Background:

On the morning of 13 December, Russian troops launched a large number of missiles at Ukraine, and air-raid warning was issued in all regions. The Air Force reported that the missiles were heading to Ukraine’s west – Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Cherkasy and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

The Ministry of Energy noted that the Russians were attacking the energy sector. Emergency power outages have been introduced in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!