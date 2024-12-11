Zelenskyy: Russians have killed 50 priests and destroyed 700 churches in Ukraine since war began

The Russians have killed 50 priests and destroyed about 700 churches in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with CBN

Quote: "The Russians treat the different Ukrainian churches similarly to the way they treat schools. That is, whenever they entered our territory, they would destroy schools and churches, leaving no trace of them. Therefore, many different priests have been captured or killed. They have slaughtered 50 priests, by the way. They killed them in various ways.

Advertisement:

There is ample evidence of how they tortured them. Why were they tortured? Purely because they were ‘supposed’ to be serving Patriarch Kirill [Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church – ed.] and their church, whereas a priest serves only the people and God."

Details: The president further stated that Russian troops are destroying all the schools and churches in the territory they occupy. Around 700 churches are known to have been demolished by the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!