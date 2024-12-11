All Sections
Zelenskyy criticises Western indecision over Georgia's pro-Russian government

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 11 December 2024, 20:29
Zelenskyy criticises Western indecision over Georgia's pro-Russian government
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview with the American broadcaster CBN, has stated that the West has not responded decisively enough to the situation in Georgia and Russia's efforts to establish control over the country.

Source: European Pravda, citing CBN

Details: The president emphasised that Ukraine's defeat would lead to "explosions of war" in other parts of the world, both in Europe and beyond, citing Georgia as an example.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "America’s actions regarding the situation in Georgia today, I believe, are weak. It’s very similar. Part of Georgia was occupied [by Russia – ed.]. Nothing has happened to it; it’s just a dead part of Georgia. There’s nothing alive there. No civilisation, nothing."

More details: Zelenskyy added that Moscow deliberately created a frozen conflict to prevent Georgia from developing and joining the European Union or NATO.

"And today, Georgia, which was free and democratic yesterday, is usurped by oligarchs. All power belongs to businesses directly connected to Moscow, to the energy sector, and so on," Zelenskyy stated, adding that Georgia’s government is now "completely under the political control of the Russian Federation".

Quote from Zelenskyy: "What strong measures have the United States taken? What strong measures have European countries taken? I don’t see them; I’m telling you frankly. The same thing will happen in Moldova; the risks are high." 

Background:

  • Since 28 November, mass protests have been ongoing in Georgia due to the decision by the ruling party, Georgian Dream, to halt progress towards EU membership until 2029.
  • During the protests, both demonstrators and journalists covering the events in Tbilisi have been subjected to violence by law enforcement and hired provocateurs.

