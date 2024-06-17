Russians have killed over 12,000 civilians, including 551 children, during full-scale war – Ukraine's Prosecutor General

During the discussion panel Humanitarian Dimension. Release of Prisoners and Deportees. Photo: Office of the President

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said during the Peace Summit in Switzerland that according to confirmed reports, Russian forces have killed more than 12,000 civilians, including 551 children, over the course of the full-scale war (since 24 February 2022).

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The Peace Summit in Switzerland included a discussion panel entitled The Humanitarian Dimension: the Release of Prisoners and Deportees.

During the event, Kostin stressed that law enforcement officers have already documented almost 130,000 war crimes committed by the Russians, including 301 cases of sexual violence.

Kostin noted that the Russians have also killed more than 12,000 civilians, including 551 children – and that’s only according to confirmed data.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliamentary Human Rights Commissioner, pointed out that everyone in Russian captivity is subjected to systematic torture. There is evidence of at least 14,000 such cases.

