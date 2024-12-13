All Sections
Russians have poisoned over 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers with chemicals, killing 3

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 13 December 2024, 19:58
Stock photo: Getty Images

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, over 2,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been hospitalised with chemical poisoning and three soldiers have died because of the Russians’ use of chemical weapons.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Artem Vlasiuk, Head of the Department of Environmental Safety and Civil Protection of the Department of Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection of the Command of the Armed Forces Support Forces, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Since the start of the full-scale invasion, over 2,000 personnel with varying degrees of poisoning from unknown or known substances have been referred to Ukrainian military and general medical institutions. [The Russians utilise] hazardous irritants, such as CS and CN gas, which are used in bullets for riot control."

Vlasiuk said that "as for soldiers killed [by these chemical weapons], we now have, unfortunately, three such deaths".

For security reasons, he did not name the victims or the units in which they served.

Vlasiuk went on to say that the Russians utilise hazardous chemicals only in the regions where they are concentrating most of their efforts and conceal their usage with dense shelling, making it impossible to detect and sample the chemicals for future study.

"In total, radiation, chemical and biological intelligence units, in particular the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Support Forces, have recorded more than 4,800 cases of the use of hazardous chemicals since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine," the official told journalists.

