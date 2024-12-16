Drones destroy Russian ammunition storage point in Donetsk Oblast – UP sources, video

Ukrainian defenders, using drones, have destroyed a Russian ammunition storage point for artillery and mortars near the village of Markine in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: informed sources in the security services

Quote: "Details have emerged of a special operation recently conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU). SSU drones caused a hellish 'bavovna' at artillery and mortar depots near the village of Markine in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast." [Bavovna is a Ukrainian word for cotton; this is a reference to how Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word ‘vzryv’ (explosion), used ‘khlopok’ (a bang) instead. However, ‘khlopok’ also means cotton, and this has since become a meme – ed.]

Details: It is reported that thousands of munitions for infantry fighting vehicles and tanks, anti-tank guided missiles, mines, grenades and millions of rounds of various calibres were stored there.

According to sources, explosions were heard throughout the night as a result of the special operation.

In addition to the ammunition storage point, a nearby fuel and lubricants depot was also destroyed.

