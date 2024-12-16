All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Drones destroy Russian ammunition storage point in Donetsk Oblast – UP sources, video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 16 December 2024, 09:46
Drones destroy Russian ammunition storage point in Donetsk Oblast – UP sources, video
Screenshot: Video by Ukrainska Pravda sources in the security services

Ukrainian defenders, using drones, have destroyed a Russian ammunition storage point for artillery and mortars near the village of Markine in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: informed sources in the security services

Quote: "Details have emerged of a special operation recently conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU). SSU drones caused a hellish 'bavovna' at artillery and mortar depots near the village of Markine in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast." [Bavovna is a Ukrainian word for cotton; this is a reference to how Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word ‘vzryv’ (explosion), used ‘khlopok’ (a bang) instead. However, ‘khlopok’ also means cotton, and this has since become a meme ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that thousands of munitions for infantry fighting vehicles and tanks, anti-tank guided missiles, mines, grenades and millions of rounds of various calibres were stored there.

Advertisement:

According to sources, explosions were heard throughout the night as a result of the special operation.

In addition to the ammunition storage point, a nearby fuel and lubricants depot was also destroyed.

Support UP or become our patron!

drones
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
drones
Russian drone targets Beryslav shop, killing woman aged 53
Russians attack Ukraine with 49 drones, 27 of them shot down
Russian train carrying 40 fuel tanks destroyed in Ukrainian security forces operation, UP sources say – video
RECENT NEWS
19:55
Ukrainian-made drones account for 96% of all UAVs for Ukraine's Defence Forces – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:33
Pro-Russian hackers attack website of Italian Foreign Ministry and number of airports
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: