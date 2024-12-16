Ukraine uses Tryzub laser weapon capable of shooting down aircraft

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have been using the Tryzub, a laser weapon which can shoot down aircraft at altitudes exceeding 2 km.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Commander of Unmanned Systems Forces Vadym Sukharievskyi

Quote: "We can state that today Ukraine is, if I’m not mistaken, the fifth country that can boast that it has a laser weapon. As of now, we can shoot down aircraft at altitudes exceeding 2 km with this laser."

Details: Sukharievskyi mentioned that the laser system is currently being scaled up and enhanced.

He also highlighted the development of drone motherships, which carry lightweight attack drones.

Quote: "We are now deploying so-called drone motherships, which act as carriers for FPVs, capable of operating at over 70 km deep. They carry two FPVs beneath them, serve as relay systems, and strike enemy targets deep [into Russia]. To me, this is a real breakthrough."

