Zelenskyy: Russians are trying to hide North Korean losses

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russians were most likely attempting to cover up North Korean losses.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening video address on 16 December

Quote: "The commander-in-chief reported on the involvement of North Korean soldiers fighting alongside the Russian army. There are many details about the elimination of these forces as well.

Preliminary data suggests that the Russians are trying to conceal the losses of the North Koreans. Ukraine’s defense forces and intelligence are working to determine the full extent of the actual losses suffered by Russian units that include North Koreans. Unfortunately, we are forced to defend against them as well."

Details: The president added that "there is not a single reason for North Koreans to die in this war."

Background:

Ukrainian forces released photos and videos of dead Russian and North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast following recent assaults.

On 15 December, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that North Korean soldiers killed eight Kadyrovites – Chechen troops loyal to the country's leader, Ramzan Kadyrov – by friendly fire.

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has estimated that North Korean units lost at least 30 soldiers on 14-15 December, either killed or wounded, in areas around the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba, and Martynovka in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

