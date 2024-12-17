Russians carry out almost 70 attempts to break through Ukrainian defence in Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 245 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. Russia most actively attacked the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivka fronts. Russian troops assaulted the Kursk bridgehead held by the Armed Forces 68 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 17 December

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russian troops conducted three offensives near the settlements of Hlyboke and Kozacha Lopan.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, four combat clashes were recorded. The Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Kucherivka, Zahryzove, Lozova and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces stopped 16 Russian attacks, with the Russians focusing their efforts near the settlements of Kopanky, Vyshneve, Novoiehorivka, Terny, Hryhorivka, Novoplatonivka, Novoserhiivka, Makiivka, Terny, in Serebrianka Forest and towards Cherneshchyna.

On the Siversk front, Russia attacked 16 times near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Ivano-Darivka, Spirne and Siversk. Four сombat clashes are still ongoing.

Advertisement:

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian units stopped eight Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, Russia tried to advance 12 times near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 52 attacks. Russian troops are most active near the settlements of Lysivka, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Zelene, Novoolenivka, Pishchane and Ukrainka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces continue to hold the Russians back. The Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Kurakhove and Yantarne 30 times.

On the Vremivka front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 22 Russian attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopolske, Rozdolne, Novyi Komar, Neskuchne, Uspenivka, Sukhi Yaly, Blahodatne, Makarivka and Novodarivka.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked five times near the village of Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted four unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence, conducting reconnaissance activities and shelling.

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. The Russians conducted 68 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units, launched six airstrikes dropping 12 guided aerial bombs, and fired 341 times on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas.



Support UP or become our patron!