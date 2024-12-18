Orbán responds to Zelenskyy's comments on his lack of leverage over Putin

Following a recent statement by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has no leverage over Russia, Orbán has asserted that he would not respond to provocations.

Source: Orbán on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Orbán was responding to Zelenskyy's criticism of his attempts at mediation given that he has no leverage over Russia.

Quote from Orbán: "We will not respond to any provocation. There is a ceasefire proposal on the table. Take it or leave it. It’s your responsibility."

Background:

Tensions between Kyiv and Budapest have mounted since Orbán’s phone call to Vladimir Putin last week.

Orbán said afterwards that he had proposed a Christmas truce and a large-scale prisoner swap, but that President Zelenskyy had allegedly rejected the idea.

Zelenskyy criticised Orbánʼs call to Putin, saying, "We all hope that Viktor Orbán at least won’t call Assad in Moscow to listen to his hour-long lectures as well."

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Kyiv had declined a phone call between Orbán and Zelenskyy to discuss Hungary’s ceasefire proposal. Szijjártó was outraged that almost no one in the EU supported the Christmas truce idea.

