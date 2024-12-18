All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Orbán responds to Zelenskyy's comments on his lack of leverage over Putin

Ivanna Kostina, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 18 December 2024, 15:51
Orbán responds to Zelenskyy's comments on his lack of leverage over Putin
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Following a recent statement by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has no leverage over Russia, Orbán has asserted that he would not respond to provocations.

Source: Orbán on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Orbán was responding to Zelenskyy's criticism of his attempts at mediation given that he has no leverage over Russia.

Advertisement:

Quote from Orbán: "We will not respond to any provocation. There is a ceasefire proposal on the table. Take it or leave it. It’s your responsibility."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Tensions between Kyiv and Budapest have mounted since Orbán’s phone call to Vladimir Putin last week.
  • Orbán said afterwards that he had proposed a Christmas truce and a large-scale prisoner swap, but that President Zelenskyy had allegedly rejected the idea.
  • Zelenskyy criticised Orbánʼs call to Putin, saying, "We all hope that Viktor Orbán at least won’t call Assad in Moscow to listen to his hour-long lectures as well."
  • Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Kyiv had declined a phone call between Orbán and Zelenskyy to discuss Hungary’s ceasefire proposal. Szijjártó was outraged that almost no one in the EU supported the Christmas truce idea.

Support UP or become our patron!

OrbanZelenskyy
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
Orban
Orbán has no leverage over Putin – Zelenskyy
Kremlin repeats Putin agreed to Orbán's "Christmas truce" idea
Ukraine "sharply" refused to arrange conversation between Zelenskyy and Orbán – Hungarian foreign minister
RECENT NEWS
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
15:20
Putin offers apology to Azerbaijani president for "tragic plane incident" in Russian airspace
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: