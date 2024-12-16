All Sections
Kremlin repeats Putin agreed to Orbán's "Christmas truce" idea

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 16 December 2024, 12:36
Kremlin repeats Putin agreed to Orbán's Christmas truce idea
Viktor Orbán and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, repeated that the latter had supported the Hungarian Prime Minister's initiative for a Christmas ceasefire in conversations with Viktor Orbán but Ukraine had allegedly not agreed to it.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency  RIA Novosti; Telegram channel Vy slushali mayak (You have been listening to Radio Mayak, a reference to pro-government broadcaster in the Soviet Union – ed.)

Quote from Peskov: "You know that Putin is talking to Orbán. And Putin has supported the peace efforts of the Hungarian PM (regarding the Christmas ceasefire – ed.). But at the same time, these efforts were not supported by the Ukrainian side, namely Zelenskyy. This is the situation."

Details: Peskov also stated that the Kremlin was ready to resume peace talks but only as long as they are based on provisions of the so-called Istanbul peace talks.

Quote from Peskov: "Putin has repeatedly said that they [the talks – ed.] could resume on the basis of the Istanbul peace talks. They were agreed upon, but then the Ukrainian side also left the negotiating table."

For reference: On 12 December, Peskov said that Russia had forwarded its proposals to Budapest in response to Hungarian PM Viktor Orban's initiative to hold a Christmas ceasefire and exchange prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine. Peskov says that during a telephone conversation with Putin, Orbán proposed a large-scale prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine on Christmas Eve and a Christmas ceasefire.

Quote from Peskov: "On the same day, the Russian Federal Security Service forwarded over our proposals for the exchange of prisoners to the Hungarian Embassy in Moscow but judging by Zelenskyy's reaction on social media and his entourage, the Ukrainian side rejected all of Orbán's proposals."

Background:

  • On 11 December, Orbán claimed that Hungary had proposed a ceasefire and a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war for Christmas but that President Zelenskyy had rejected the idea.
  • Orbán made this comment in response to a tweet by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, who had reacted sharply to the Hungarian prime minister's conversation with Kremlin leader Putin on Wednesday.
  • Péter Szijjártó, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs called his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, to complain about Ukraine.
  • Michael Waltz, Donald Trump's nominee for National Security Adviser, said that the world would welcome a "certain cessation" of hostilities in Ukraine, similar to the "Christmas truce" proposed by Viktor Orbán.

