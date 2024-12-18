Trump's special Ukraine envoy believes Kyiv and Moscow are ready for talks

Keith Kellogg, US President-elect Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, believes that Kyiv and Moscow are ready for peace talks.

Source: Kellogg in an interview with Fox Business

Details: Kellogg believes that it is time for Ukraine and Russia to agree on peace, given the situation on the battlefield, which shows the depletion of forces on both sides.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I think both sides are ready. Think of a cage fight: you've got two fighters and both want to tap out; you need a referee to kind of separate them. I think President Donald J. Trump can do that."

He noted that historically, Russia has waged wars using a strategy of mass warfare, resulting in heavy losses on both sides. "That's attrition warfare," Kellogg said.

According to Kellogg, the war has already caused enormous losses, with around 350,000 to 400,000 Russian troops and 150,000 Ukrainians dead. He believes this is the moment for both sides to "take a step back" and begin negotiations.

Advertisement:

The special envoy says Trump will mediate the peace talks and fulfil the promise he made during the election campaign.

Background: Earlier on Wednesday, Kellogg criticised the killing of Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov in Moscow. In his opinion, this is not an obstacle to "peace talks" between Ukraine and Russia, though it may violate the rules of war.

Support UP or become our patron!