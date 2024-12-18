All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Trump's special Ukraine envoy believes Kyiv and Moscow are ready for talks

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 18 December 2024, 22:18
Trump's special Ukraine envoy believes Kyiv and Moscow are ready for talks
Keith Kellogg. Photo: Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, US President-elect Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, believes that Kyiv and Moscow are ready for peace talks.

Source: Kellogg in an interview with Fox Business 

Details: Kellogg believes that it is time for Ukraine and Russia to agree on peace, given the situation on the battlefield, which shows the depletion of forces on both sides.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I think both sides are ready. Think of a cage fight: you've got two fighters and both want to tap out; you need a referee to kind of separate them. I think President Donald J. Trump can do that."

He noted that historically, Russia has waged wars using a strategy of mass warfare, resulting in heavy losses on both sides. "That's attrition warfare," Kellogg said.

According to Kellogg, the war has already caused enormous losses, with around 350,000 to 400,000 Russian troops and 150,000 Ukrainians dead. He believes this is the moment for both sides to "take a step back" and begin negotiations.

Advertisement:

The special envoy says Trump will mediate the peace talks and fulfil the promise he made during the election campaign.

Background: Earlier on Wednesday, Kellogg criticised the killing of Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov in Moscow. In his opinion, this is not an obstacle to "peace talks" between Ukraine and Russia, though it may violate the rules of war.

Support UP or become our patron!

negotiationsTrump
Advertisement:

Ukraine's national debt reaches almost US$160 bln

Ukraine's defence forces thwart Russian attempt to land on Kozatskyi Island in Kherson Oblast

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence allows use of new Ukrainian unmanned all-terrain vehicle

Ukraine's National Guard reveals it has 900 fire groups protecting critical infrastructure

Almost half of Ukrainians believe Trump's victory brings peace closer – poll

Russia relies on Western equipment to produce its newest Oreshnik missile – FT

All News
negotiations
Zelenskyy's team says peace negotiations are off the table as long as Russia has resources for war
Putin revives narrative of Zelenskyy's illegitimacy, likely to disrupt talks with NATO – ISW
Russia ready to negotiate with those who are prepared to accept reality – Russia's Representative to UN
RECENT NEWS
16:54
Ukraine's defence spending reaches US$42.88 bln since beginning of year
16:43
Ukraine receives US$485 mln from US and World Bank for social and humanitarian needs
16:20
Ukraine's national debt reaches almost US$160 bln
15:27
Azerbaijan Airlines: Plane crash in Kazakhstan caused by external influence
14:57
Ukraine's defence forces thwart Russian attempt to land on Kozatskyi Island in Kherson Oblast
14:48
Ukrainian foreign minister does not rule out possibility that Russian tried to hide downing of Azerbaijani plane
14:25
EXPLAINERWho to lead Germany and what to change
14:05
Russian aviation watchdog hints at air defence engagement during Azerbaijani plane crash
13:31
Foreign airlines cancel flights over Russia after Azerbaijani plane crash
13:23
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence allows use of new Ukrainian unmanned all-terrain vehicle
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: