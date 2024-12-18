Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Keith Kellogg, Donald Trump’s appointed special representative for Ukraine and Russia, has criticised the assassination of Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov in Moscow.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kellogg on Fox Business

Details: Kellogg stated that the killing of Kirillov does not obstruct "peace talks" between Ukraine and Russia but could potentially violate the rules of warfare.

Advertisement:

Quote: "When you kill flag officers, general officers, admirals or generals in their hometown, it’s like you kind of extended it [the rules of war]. And I don’t think that’s very smart to do it."

More details: Kellogg also pointed out that in Kirillov’s case, the assassination was reportedly carried out by a recruited individual, which he described as "not a good idea at all".

"But, you know, this is warfare... This is a kind of thing you see in warfare. It’s unfortunate. That's the reason why soldiers never want to go to war, because this is what happens," he stated.

Advertisement:

Background:

On 17 December, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, was killed in Moscow alongside his assistant in an explosion.

Ukrainska Pravda source in the Ukrainian security services, the blowing up of Kirillov’s car was a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine.

The US had previously stated that it had not been notified of Kirillov's assassination and did not support such actions.

Support UP or become our patron!