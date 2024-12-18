All Sections
Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 18 December 2024, 20:28
Keith Kellogg. Photo: Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, Donald Trump’s appointed special representative for Ukraine and Russia, has criticised the assassination of Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov in Moscow.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kellogg on Fox Business

Details: Kellogg stated that the killing of Kirillov does not obstruct "peace talks" between Ukraine and Russia but could potentially violate the rules of warfare.

Quote: "When you kill flag officers, general officers, admirals or generals in their hometown, it’s like you kind of extended it [the rules of war]. And I don’t think that’s very smart to do it."

More details: Kellogg also pointed out that in Kirillov’s case, the assassination was reportedly carried out by a recruited individual, which he described as "not a good idea at all".

"But, you know, this is warfare... This is a kind of thing you see in warfare. It’s unfortunate. That's the reason why soldiers never want to go to war, because this is what happens," he stated.

Background: 

  • On 17 December, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, was killed in Moscow alongside his assistant in an explosion.
  • Ukrainska Pravda source in the Ukrainian security services, the blowing up of Kirillov’s car was a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine.
  • The US had previously stated that it had not been notified of Kirillov's assassination and did not support such actions.

