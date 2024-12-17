Russia ready to negotiate with those who are prepared to accept reality – Russia's Representative to UN

Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian Federation’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said on 16 December that Russia did not accept any scenarios for freezing the war and that Moscow considered Zelenskyy's peace initiatives an attempt to gain time to intensify the fight against Russia.

Source: UN Security Council meeting

Details: Nebenzya, speaking during the Security Council meeting, said that any scenarios for freezing the war, which were discussed during the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, are unacceptable to the Kremlin.

In addition, Nebenzya said that Zelenskyy's peace initiatives were an attempt to buy time to strengthen the fight against Russia and receive new military assistance. He said Russia was ready to negotiate, but only with those ready to "accept reality and end the war".

