Russia ready to negotiate with those who are prepared to accept reality – Russia's Representative to UN
Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian Federation’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said on 16 December that Russia did not accept any scenarios for freezing the war and that Moscow considered Zelenskyy's peace initiatives an attempt to gain time to intensify the fight against Russia.
Source: UN Security Council meeting
Details: Nebenzya, speaking during the Security Council meeting, said that any scenarios for freezing the war, which were discussed during the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, are unacceptable to the Kremlin.
In addition, Nebenzya said that Zelenskyy's peace initiatives were an attempt to buy time to strengthen the fight against Russia and receive new military assistance. He said Russia was ready to negotiate, but only with those ready to "accept reality and end the war".
Background:
- President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and Trump productive and said they all wanted to end the war in Ukraine fairly and as soon as possible.
- On 8 December, US President-elect Donald Trump said that Zelenskyy and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the insanity.
- On 12 December, Andrii Yermak, Head of Ukraine's President's Office, said in an interview that Ukraine is not yet ready for negotiations with Russia due to a lack of weapons, an invitation to join NATO, and clear security guarantees.
- On 16 December, Mike Waltz, Donald Trump's nominee for National Security Advisor, said that Trump's team was exploring possible ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine so that it does not resume in the future.
