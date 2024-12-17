All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia ready to negotiate with those who are prepared to accept reality – Russia's Representative to UN

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 04:25
Russia ready to negotiate with those who are prepared to accept reality – Russia's Representative to UN
Vasily Nebenzya. Photo: Getty Images

Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian Federation’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said on 16 December that Russia did not accept any scenarios for freezing the war and that Moscow considered Zelenskyy's peace initiatives an attempt to gain time to intensify the fight against Russia.

Source: UN Security Council meeting

Details: Nebenzya, speaking during the Security Council meeting, said that any scenarios for freezing the war, which were discussed during the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, are unacceptable to the Kremlin.

Advertisement:

In addition, Nebenzya said that Zelenskyy's peace initiatives were an attempt to buy time to strengthen the fight against Russia and receive new military assistance. He said Russia was ready to negotiate, but only with those ready to "accept reality and end the war".

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

negotiationsUNRussia
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
negotiations
Putin revives narrative of Zelenskyy's illegitimacy, likely to disrupt talks with NATO – ISW
Trump's team studies ways to permanently end Russia's war against Ukraine – Trump's future advisor
Ukraine is not yet ready for negotiations with Russia – Head of President's Office
RECENT NEWS
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
15:20
Putin offers apology to Azerbaijani president for "tragic plane incident" in Russian airspace
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: