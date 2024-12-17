Zelenskyy's team says peace negotiations are off the table as long as Russia has resources for war

Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine, stated that Ukraine should not begin negotiations to terminate the present phase of the war as long as Russia has the resources to continue its aggression.

Source: Yermak at the all-Ukrainian Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, writes Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Negotiations on sustainable peace will begin only when the enemy does not have the resources to continue the war," Yermak told reporters.

Yermak emphasised that Kyiv believes that only "peace through strength" is possible, and that Ukraine’s Victory Plan was developed exactly for this purpose.

Background:

Earlier, Yermak said in an interview with Suspilne that he believes that Ukraine is not ready to begin negotiations with Russia due to the lack of weapons, NATO accession invitation, and clear security guarantees.

Yermak also stated that Zelenskyy believes "the language of ultimatums is untenable" and that "there will be no new Minsk agreements and Normandy formats".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again criticised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for attempts at mediation, stressing that he has no leverage over Russia.

