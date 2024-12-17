All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy's team says peace negotiations are off the table as long as Russia has resources for war

Mariya Yemets, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 17 December 2024, 18:10
Zelenskyy's team says peace negotiations are off the table as long as Russia has resources for war
Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine, stated that Ukraine should not begin negotiations to terminate the present phase of the war as long as Russia has the resources to continue its aggression.

Source: Yermak at the all-Ukrainian Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, writes Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Negotiations on sustainable peace will begin only when the enemy does not have the resources to continue the war," Yermak told reporters.

Advertisement:

Yermak emphasised that Kyiv believes that only "peace through strength" is possible, and that Ukraine’s Victory Plan was developed exactly for this purpose.

Background:

  • Earlier, Yermak said in an interview with Suspilne that he believes that Ukraine is not ready to begin negotiations with Russia due to the lack of weapons, NATO accession invitation, and clear security guarantees.
  • Yermak also stated that Zelenskyy believes "the language of ultimatums is untenable" and that "there will be no new Minsk agreements and Normandy formats".
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again criticised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for attempts at mediation, stressing that he has no leverage over Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

warnegotiationsAndrii Yermak
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
war
Ukrainian marines show graveyard of destroyed Russian military equipment in Kursk Oblast – video
55% of Poles support speedy end to war in Ukraine, even at cost of Ukraine's loss of territory
Ukrainian defenders may be encircled near Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
15:20
Putin offers apology to Azerbaijani president for "tragic plane incident" in Russian airspace
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: