Russians occupy Trudove in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Thursday, 19 December 2024, 02:26
Analysts from the DeepState project updated their map on the night of 18-19 December, reporting that Russian forces had occupied the village of Trudove in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: DeepState, a group of military analysts
Details: The Russians have also advanced in the settlements of Uspenivka, Kurakhove, near Pishchane, Novoolenivka, Vovkove, Neskuchne and Vidrodzhennia in Donetsk Oblast.
In addition, DeepState noted Russian advancements near the village of Zahryzove in Kharkiv Oblast.
