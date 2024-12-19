Russians occupy Trudove in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

The Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Map: DeepState

Analysts from the DeepState project updated their map on the night of 18-19 December, reporting that Russian forces had occupied the village of Trudove in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState, a group of military analysts

Details: The Russians have also advanced in the settlements of Uspenivka, Kurakhove, near Pishchane, Novoolenivka, Vovkove, Neskuchne and Vidrodzhennia in Donetsk Oblast.

In addition, DeepState noted Russian advancements near the village of Zahryzove in Kharkiv Oblast.

