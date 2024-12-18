All Sections
Russians capture Sontsivka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 18 December 2024, 02:02
Territories marked in red are occupied by Russia. Photo: DeepState map

On the night of 17-18 December, analysts of the DeepState project reported that the Russians had captured the village of Sontsivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has captured Sontsivka".

Details: According to DeepState, the Russians also advanced near Novotroitske, Berestky, Zelenivka, Novyi Komar, Storozheve, Kurakhove, Pushkine, Dachenske, and Vidrodzhennia.

Reference: Sontsivka is a village in Kurakhove hromada in the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]"

According to the 2001 census, the population of the village was 795 people.

Background:

  • The day before, DeepState analysts reported that the Russians had occupied the village of Hannivka in Donetsk Oblast.
  • In addition, DeepState pointed out that Russian forces continue their attempts to cut off the Vremivka ledge in Donetsk Oblast, which threatens to encircle Ukrainian forces in the vicinity of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Oblast.

Donetsk Oblastoccupationwar
