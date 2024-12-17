Ukrainian defenders may be encircled near Velyka Novosilka – DeepState

The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

The Russian army continues its attempts to cut off the Vremivka ledge in Donetsk Oblast, which threatens to encircle Ukrainian forces near Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The most difficult situation in the vicinity of Velyka Novosilka is now on the Makarivka-Blahodatne-Storozhove section.

After the capture of Blahodatne, the enemy has been constantly bringing infantry into the village in small groups, and continues to assault between Storozhove and Makarivka to cut off the latter, as they are not giving it up.

Separately, there are attempts to enter Storozhove itself to take up positions and gain a foothold there."

Details: DeepState reported that the Russians are making moves to encircle Velyka Novosilka, block logistics, and eventually occupy the village.

In particular, a few days ago, an attack was made on Novyi Komar, and it was partially successful, as the Russians were able to get into the village.

At the same time, analysts believe that the most critical situation is currently unfolding around Makarivka.

